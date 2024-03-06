Ethereum Classic Price Hits $36.73 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $36.73 or 0.00055565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,677.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00608460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00126366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00149926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,895,742 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

