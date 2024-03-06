Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $37.44 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $37.44 or 0.00055704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,203.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00610183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00125553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00214797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00147906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,899,900 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.