ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 169,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

