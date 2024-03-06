Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,997,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 314,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.