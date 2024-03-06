Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.