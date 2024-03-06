EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $441.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,217,954 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

