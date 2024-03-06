Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
