Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$442.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

