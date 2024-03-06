Energean plc Announces Dividend of $0.30 (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 994.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,435.71 and a beta of 0.81. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.69).

Get Energean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.09) to GBX 1,430 ($18.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.