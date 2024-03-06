Energean plc Announces Dividend of $0.30 (LON:ENOG)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Energean plc (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 994.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,435.71 and a beta of 0.81. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.09) to GBX 1,430 ($18.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

See Also

Dividend History for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.