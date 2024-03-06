Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.55. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 10,718 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDN shares. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000.

