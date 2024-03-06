Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

