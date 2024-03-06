Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after buying an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

