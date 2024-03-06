Element Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $343.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $352.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.18.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

