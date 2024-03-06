Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Opera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRA. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Opera Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.