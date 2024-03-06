Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

