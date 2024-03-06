Element Capital Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.