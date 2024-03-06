Element Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,018 shares of company stock worth $1,826,818. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

