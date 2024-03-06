Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

