Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,535,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,150,331 shares in the company, valued at $64,423,916.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,150,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,423,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 in the last 90 days.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

See Also

