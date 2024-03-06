Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 188,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

