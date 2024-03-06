Element Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.30 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

