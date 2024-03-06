Element Capital Management LLC Has $579,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $265.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

