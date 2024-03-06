Element Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

