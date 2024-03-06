Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

PDCO opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.