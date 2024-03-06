Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

