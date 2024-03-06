Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

