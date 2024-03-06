Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 531,919 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.