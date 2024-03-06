Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 14,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

