Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ETG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 14,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.01.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
