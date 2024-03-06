Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 9,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,747. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

