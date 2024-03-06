Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
EVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 9,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,747. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
