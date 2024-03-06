Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

EVF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

