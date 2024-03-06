Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
EVF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
