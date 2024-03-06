Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

EVN opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.