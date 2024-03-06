Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

EIM stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.