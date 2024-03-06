Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CEV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,242.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,016 shares of company stock worth $303,196 over the last quarter.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
