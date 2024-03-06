Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CEV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,242.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,016 shares of company stock worth $303,196 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.