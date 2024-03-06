Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $345.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $297.29, with a volume of 136098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.93.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 531,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 42.89%.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.