Earnest Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 63,473,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,699,000 after buying an additional 76,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.