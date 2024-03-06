Earnest Partners LLC Sells 149,172 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,172 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MediaAlpha worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAX opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

About MediaAlpha

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

