Earnest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,271 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $968.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $843.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.70. The stock has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,007.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

