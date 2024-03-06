Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Natixis bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Infosys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

