Earnest Partners LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,282 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.72% of Luxfer worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Luxfer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,876,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,922 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Down 0.8 %

LXFR opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -127.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

