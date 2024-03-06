Earnest Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

