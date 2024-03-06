Earnest Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after buying an additional 378,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day moving average of $248.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

