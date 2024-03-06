Earnest Partners LLC Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.56% of DMC Global worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.61. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About DMC Global

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

