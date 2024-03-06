Earnest Partners LLC Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.56% of DMC Global worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.61. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
