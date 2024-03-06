Earnest Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,143 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 1.8 %

ABEV opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.