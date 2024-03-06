Earnest Partners LLC Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

