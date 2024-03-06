Earnest Partners LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

