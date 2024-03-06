Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.16% of NICE worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

