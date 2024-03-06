Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 97.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

