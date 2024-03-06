Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 128,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Equinix by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Equinix by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $895.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $834.97 and a 200-day moving average of $789.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

