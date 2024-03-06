Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.