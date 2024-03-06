Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

