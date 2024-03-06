Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
About Eagle Point Credit
